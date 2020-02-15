‘Grease’ Is The Word As Kelly Clarkson Covers Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

Kelly Clarkson tackled a movie-musical classic for her latest “Kellyoke” cover, kicking off the episode with Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” hit “Hopelessly Devoted to You”.

Taking the song’s 1950s setting to heart, the studio of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was transformed into a roller rink, with a roller-skating couple executing a choreographed dance in the background as she sang.

Earlier in the week, Clarkson unleashed her vocal prowess on Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” — not the first Canadian she’s covered in recent days.

The week before, Clarkson delivered a sultry performance of Toronto-born Alanannah Miles’ iconic 1989 hit “Black Velvet” — watch: