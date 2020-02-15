Jim Carrey Hilariously Answers Tough Questions Posed By Kids

Like the TV show says, kids say the darnedest things — which Jim Carrey discovered firsthand when he dropped by BBC Radio 1’s studios in London to participate in the “Kids Ask Difficult Questions” segment.

As the hosts explain, they sought out some “very nosy kids” to come up with some awkward questions for Carrey to answer, and answer he did.

Things started off relatively smoothly, with one kid asking Carrey to single out his favourite planet, with another asking him if it’s indeed true that if you make a funny face it could get stuck that way.

Then came a surprisingly probing question from a six-year-old named Oscar, who wanted to know if it was warm inside the rhinoceros during the infamous scene in “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” when Carrey is defecated from a rhino’s behind.

“You’re adorable,” quipped Carrey with laugh, admitting, “Yeah, it was hot in that rhino.”

Next came a girl who asked him to name “the unfunniest actor you’ve ever worked with — don’t be scared, tell us the truth.”

Carrey didn’t sidestep, responding, “I think I’ve been vocal about this: Tommy Lee Jones,” singling out his co-star in 1995’s “Batman Forever”.

He added: “Not a funny person. Not an appreciator of the funny people. Great actor — incredible, amazing actor. I love him on that level.”

Ten-year-old Eva asked if Carrey had to “act that much” in “Dumb and Dumber”, which Carrey admitted was “a little tricky question there… did I just drop the act and become myself? Yeah, there’s a part of me that’s dumb as heck. But it’s that dumb you invite, it’s the dumb you offer to other people to make them feel better about themselves.”

For the final question, Carrey digs deep when asked, if he had to pick one character to become for the rest of his life, would it be the character from “The Mask”, the Grinch or Ace Ventura. See his answer in the video above.