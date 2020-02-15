Report: Bradley Cooper Approached To Play Barry Gibb In Bee Gees Biopic

Will Bradley Cooper be experiencing a bout of “Night Fever” in his latest role?

That’s the report from the Daily Mail‘s Baz Bamigboye, who writes that the Oscar-winning actor/director has been approached by producers of a biopic on The Bee Gees to play Barry Gibb.

According to the report, Cooper has been contacted about the role in the production, currently being developed by “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

News of a Bee Gees biopic first emerged in October, when Deadline reported that Paramount had purchased the life rights to the Gibb family estate on King’s behalf, which also includes the rights to use the group’s hits in the film.

Barry Gibb is the sole surviving member of the trio, which included younger twin brothers Maurice and Robin, who passed away in 2003 and 2012 respectively.

Over the course of their career, The Bee Gees scored numerous hits, starting with 1967’s “To Love Somebody” and peaking with the massive success of the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever”, which spawned such chart-toppers as “Stayin’ Alive” “Jive Talkin'” and “How Deep Is Your Love”.

