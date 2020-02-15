Jim Carrey And James Marsden Serenade Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is usually the one doing the singing on her daytime talk show, but leave it to guests Jim Carrey and James Marsden to turn the tables.

During their joint visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Marsden and Carrey discusses how they both grew up mimicking singers, with Carrey singling out Johnny Mathis.

This eventually leads Clarkson to ask Marsden about how he came to sing in a commercial for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Lovely perfume a few years back.

As Marsden explained, he received a call from friend Marc Shaiman (composer of music for Broadway musical “Hairspray”), who “knew I did sort of a Michael Bublé kind of thing back in the day,” explaining that Parker wanted a “Bublé-sounding guy” to sing in the spot. To demonstrate, Marsden croons a line from the song for Clarkson.

Not to be outdone, Carrey belts out a tune for the host as well, singing the chorus from The Animals’ 1965 hit “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”.

“Oh my God, I love you!” declared Clarkson as the audience cheers Carrey’s vocal performance.