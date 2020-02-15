Justin Bieber And Quavo Deliver Upbeat Performance Of ‘Intentions’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Justin Bieber hit the stage of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night.

Bieber appeared on the show, not for an interview but to perform his new hit “Intentions”, with Quavo joining him for the upbeat performance.

Backed by several dancers, Bieber and the Migos rapper bounced all over the stage for their upbeat rendition of the track, the latest single of his new album Changes.

This marks the second time that Bieber and Quavo have teamed up to perform “Intentions”. Last week, the pair gave the song its live television debut on “Saturday Night Live” — watch: