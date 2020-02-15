‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Dead At 40, Suicide Confirmed

Caroline Flack, former host of U.K. reality hit “Love Island”, has passed away at age 40.

The Sun was the first to report that the television presenter had died after rumours began circulating on social media.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” a family spokesperson told The Sun. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

A lawyer for Flack’s family confirmed to The Independent that Flack took her own life.

Flack’s death comes during a turbulent period after she stepped away from “Love Island” when she was charged with domestic assault following an altercation with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. The trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Flack had been a staple on British television since the early 2000s, beginning with her role in Channel 4 comedy series “Bo’ Selecta!” She was also presenter on numerous reality shows, including “Gladiators”, “Viral Tap and “The Extra Factor”.

A spokesperson for “Love Island” told The Independent: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Sun columnist and friend Dan Wooten took to Twitter with a scathing series of messages, alleging Flack had been “hung out to dry” by ITV, and was “distraught about the lack of support she was given” by the network.

As I have said on here for many weeks and said directly to the very special lady herself: Caroline had not been found guilty of anything. She was a good woman. She should have been presenting Love Island. This is too much to cope with. pic.twitter.com/26PaCBKOt3 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 15, 2020

Caroline was hung out to dry by ITV. She was distraught they didn’t stand by her. And distraught about the lack of support she was given. Caroline and I were devastated to attend the funeral of our friend Mike Thalassitis last year. I cannot believe we are here again. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 15, 2020

Other U.K. media figures have been reacting to the sad news via social media.

Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

This is such sad, awful news. pic.twitter.com/UAzKOlmZFA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

I see the SCUM have blood on there hands again LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 15, 2020

Yet again the tabloid press vilify, condemn and ultimately destroy a person’s life @carolineflack1 so desperately sad when suicide seems the easiest option……. my thoughts and love go to those closest to her ❤️ — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) February 15, 2020

Just had the devastating news shocked and so so sad @carolineflack1 RIP my darling pic.twitter.com/X9s7aVTFEs — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) February 15, 2020

It has been confirmed by Caroline Flack’s lawyer that she took her own life.

We all have weaknesses as human beings , and the vile , aggressive pursuit of people on social media needs to stop . — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) February 15, 2020

I'm heartbroken by the news of Caroline Flack passing away, apparently taking her own life. We weren't close but we had some fun times together on Gladiators, she was an absolute sweetheart. She had so much to live for and I wish she could have seen that. Bye flacky. RIP x pic.twitter.com/89qECiWs9m — The National Treasure (@RealNickAldis) February 15, 2020