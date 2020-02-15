‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Dead At 40, Suicide Confirmed

Caroline Flack, former host of U.K. reality hit “Love Island”, has passed away at age 40.
The Sun was the first to report that the television presenter had died after rumours began circulating on social media.
“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” a family spokesperson told The Sun. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”
A lawyer for Flack’s family confirmed to The Independent that Flack took her own life.
Flack’s death comes during a turbulent period after she stepped away from “Love Island” when she was charged with domestic assault following an altercation with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. The trial was scheduled to begin next month.
Flack had been a staple on British television since the early 2000s, beginning with her role in Channel 4 comedy series “Bo’ Selecta!” She was also presenter on numerous reality shows, including “Gladiators”, “Viral Tap and “The Extra Factor”.
A spokesperson for “Love Island” told The Independent: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”
Sun columnist and friend Dan Wooten took to Twitter with a scathing series of messages, alleging Flack had been “hung out to dry” by ITV, and was “distraught about the lack of support she was given” by the network.
Other U.K. media figures have been reacting to the sad news via social media.