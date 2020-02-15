Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Video Montage Of Their Love Story

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day with a special video montage of their relationship that they shared on Instagram.

“To love and be loved. That’s happiness,” Lopez, 50, wrote in the caption to the video.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Had The Time Of His Life During Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

“You all make my heart so full and I love you so much,” she added. “Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!! 💕💕💕”

Rodriguez also took to Instagram with his own video.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar,” Rodriguez, 43, wrote in his caption.

“Every day with you is a blessing and I’m so lucky,” A-Rod continued. “What a year it’s been already, and there’s so much more joy to come. I love you. ❤️ #Macha”