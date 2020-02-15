Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Hospitalized After A ‘Little Accident’

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter had a trip to the hospital on Valentine’s Day.

The actress shared on Instagram that Maddie Briann, 11, had a “little accident at recess” before adding that it was “nothing too serious.”

The full post read, “This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is… little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious. Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in! *it is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I’ll forget to respond, and then I’m being rude.”

This isn’t the first hospital trip for Maddie, although definitely not as serious. Three years ago she was riding an ATV when it flipped into a pond. Thankfully after being submerged for several minutes, she was rescued and was able to return home after spending a week in the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Spears posted a Valentine’s Day message by sharing a collection of photos of her with her two daughters, Maddie and Ivey, 1.

“Some may say it’s just a silly, manufactured holiday, but if there is any excuse to eat candy all day, while spreading some extra love, then I think it is a holiday worth celebrating,” she wrote next to the pics.