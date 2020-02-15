Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Hospitalized After A ‘Little Accident’

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter had a trip to the hospital on Valentine’s Day.
The actress shared on Instagram that Maddie Briann, 11, had a “little accident at recess” before adding that it was “nothing too serious.”
The full post read, “This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is… little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious. Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in! *it is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I’ll forget to respond, and then I’m being rude.”
This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is… little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious. Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in! *it is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I'll forget to respond, and then I'm being rude.
This isn’t the first hospital trip for Maddie, although definitely not as serious. Three years ago she was riding an ATV when it flipped into a pond. Thankfully after being submerged for several minutes, she was rescued and was able to return home after spending a week in the hospital.
3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I'll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped. It started like most Sunday's, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me. I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery. I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact. I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back. Let's all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y'all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much.
Earlier in the day, Spears posted a Valentine’s Day message by sharing a collection of photos of her with her two daughters, Maddie and Ivey, 1.
“Some may say it’s just a silly, manufactured holiday, but if there is any excuse to eat candy all day, while spreading some extra love, then I think it is a holiday worth celebrating,” she wrote next to the pics.