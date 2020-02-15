‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson Split Less Than A Year After Getting Married

It’s over between Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

Nearly eight months after tying the knot, the “Bachelor In Paradise” stars and couple announced that they have split.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair told “Bachelor Nation” in a statement on Friday. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Nielson, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2018, and Randone, who competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on “The Bachelorette” the same year, both entered “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018 as villains from their respective seasons. They got engaged that season, and got married in June 2019 in Mexico.

ET caught up with the then-newlyweds in August, where they revealed that they almost didn’t make it down the aisle and were close to breaking up months before.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like an earthquake, the plate tectonics, so out of place, everything was shaking. We finally dug deep and had these deep-rooted conversations that finally allowed us to feel stable and that allowed us to go ahead and really identify the importance of understanding one another,” Randone revealed.

“We were both having issues in ourselves that we just needed to work on it and come together as one,” he added.

At the time, however, the two were hoping to get pregnant with twins within the next year. “We definitely want a boy and a girl, 100 percent, so we’re going to have to hopefully get twins and knock it out first try,” Randone said at the time. “We have twins that run in our family, so we’re optimistic about twins.”

“I would love that,” Nielson confessed. “One pregnancy, two babies!”

For more on the two, watch below.

