Carrie Underwood Reveals Her 4-Year-Old Son Chose Country Singer Maddie Marlow As His Valentine

Carrie Underwood celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a sweet and hilarious story about her son Isaiah, 4.

Taking to Twitter, the “Cry Pretty” singer wrote, “This morning morning I asked Isaiah who his Valentine is, fully expecting that he would enthusiastically say, ‘You are, Mommy!'” she wrote.

“Instead, he said ‘Maddie.’ Yes, @MaddieMarlow is, apparently, his Valentine,” added Underwood, naming the country singer who opens for her on tour.

Earlier in the week, Underwood shared another hilarious tweet about her son, who shared his answers to some questions “all about my mom.”

Among his responses, he guessed his mother’s age to be 70, noted that his mom and dad like to watch TV, and described his mom’s job as “wash[ing] the laundry.”