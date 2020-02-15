Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Celebrate One Year Of Being Engaged

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating their engagement one year after it took place.

Last Valentine’s Day, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star popped the question with a massive flower-shaped ring. Fast forward a year later and the two are finally celebrating with their friends and family.

RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals Reason Fellow ‘Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie Aren’t Invited To Her Wedding

“One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment,” Perry captioned a collection of photos from the party.

In the black and white shots, both Perry and Bloom pose with their friends who the majority of them are wearing shirts with the initials “OK”. Other pics show Perry showing off her ring.

Bloom commented on the post, “We don’t do dull doe.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Sends Message Of Support To The People Of China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The two have yet to announce a wedding date, yet Perry did tease that she has a venue booked while promoting “American Idol” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“I’m actually not a bridezilla,” Perry said. “I call myself a bridechilla. I’m like, ‘I’m kinda chill.’ But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.”