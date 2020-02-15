‘Jagged Little Pill’ Matinee Cancelled After Pepper Spray Set Off

During a Saturday matinee performance of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, the show was abruptly stopped when someone set off pepper spray.
A fight happened inside the theatre when someone sprayed the pepper spray causing the theatre to be evacuated. Both the New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department were called to the scene.
According to tweets, the fight was over a fight in the audience after someone was on their cell.
At first, it looked like the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album would continue but eventually, a rep told those waiting on the street that the show had been cancelled and refunds would be given.
The evening performance has not been affected.