‘Jagged Little Pill’ Matinee Cancelled After Pepper Spray Set Off

During a Saturday matinee performance of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, the show was abruptly stopped when someone set off pepper spray.

A fight happened inside the theatre when someone sprayed the pepper spray causing the theatre to be evacuated. Both the New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department were called to the scene.

Situation is unfolding at Jagged Little Pill matinee. Reports of a fight inside involving pepper spray led to the theater being evacuated. Numerous first responders on the scene. This is developing as we speak pic.twitter.com/XOZceVbfcA — Theme Parks & Entertainment (@themeprks) February 15, 2020

According to tweets, the fight was over a fight in the audience after someone was on their cell.

A friend was in the audience…people fighting about someone being on their cell phone. Pepper spray got pulled out…what a mess! — Rachel Helmer (@rachelhelmer) February 15, 2020

The #jaggedlittlepill matinee has been evacuated—apparently pepper spray was set off in the theater. Have just been told the show will finish, waiting for all clear from first responders. https://t.co/blTLNXpHmn — Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) February 15, 2020

Fun times at the #jaggedlittlepill matinee when the show was stopped and the whole theater was evacuated because someone sprayed pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/bHtLvMmzKA — Emily Hahn (@EHahnMD) February 15, 2020

At first, it looked like the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album would continue but eventually, a rep told those waiting on the street that the show had been cancelled and refunds would be given.

Jagged Little Pill will not resume today after a pepper spray incident. Refunds and exchanges are being offered (VIDEO BELOW) pic.twitter.com/bgC6O4kCgl — Theme Parks & Entertainment (@themeprks) February 15, 2020

The evening performance has not been affected.