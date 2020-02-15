Kate Middleton Releases New Photo She Took Of Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast on Saturday where she spoke about all things motherhood.

During her chat with host Giovanna Fletcher, Kate Middleton revealed that she has a photo she took of Princess Charlotte that grounds her.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent,” Kate said during the show. “I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time”.

After the podcast was released, Kensington Palace released the photo of Charlotte, 4, bending over in a field as she smells the flower.

“I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children. Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment,” Kate said.

She added, “I remember that from my childhood – doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures.”

You can listen to the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast here.