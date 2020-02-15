Selena Gomez Stars In March Madness Promo

Selena Gomez is getting an early start to March Madness with her song “Dance Again”.

Gomez shared a clip of her dancing while celebrating ahead of the 2020 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament that starts March 17.

The NCAA’s Twitter account also shared another clip.

Fans loved that Gomez teamed up with the NCAA and called for her to perform during the finals.

she should perform their too 🤭 — izzy ✨ (@fearlesstaylena) February 15, 2020