Billie Eilish Says The Oscars Are ‘So Scary’ After Revealing She Was ‘Sick’ For The Entire Show

Billie Eilish has revealed that she was sick during her Oscar performance last week.

While speaking with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, the “Bad Guy” singer spoke of her in memoriam performance where she sang The Beatles “Yesterday” alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

“Yeah, I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance, that s**t was trash,” she said.

“I know, I know, and it was also, like, the Oscars is not my, um, people, like, you know what I mean, like, it’s not, I’m not used to that,” she continued. “At least the Grammys wasn’t as scary because it was, like, artists-… and it felt like my people, if felt like, oh, look a bunch of artists, and, like, I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me and, like-… but, like, the Oscars, I’m like, these are movie stars. It’s true. Totally different, the show is so scary. No, no, no, no, see, no, no, it was so scary.”

She added, “And the thing is, like, I don’t normally get nervous, I don’t get nervous for shows or, like, any sort of performance really, but that s**t was terrifying. I think we were fully, like, not, I think we were just glad it was over.”