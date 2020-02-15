‘American Idol’ Previews Their ‘Biggest Star’ Yet, British Born Louis Knight

Things are getting very emotional on an upcoming episode of “American Idol”.

In an early released clip, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan meet Louis Knight, 19, who is originally from London.

Perry questions what the original song Knight would be performing, he tells the judges that it is called “Changes” based on the suicide of a friend.

In the package shown, Knight recalls how he and his brother met their friend Russell while joining a soccer team.

“We knew he was going through a hard time,” Knight recalls after speaking about what a “great guy” he was. “We didn’t know the extent of that suffering.”

RELATED: Drama Reigns Supreme In Sneak Peek At New Season Of ‘American Idol’

Knight continues talking about the “shattering effect” Russell’s suicide had on them and how it “just stops your world.”

“All I can hope for is this song will speak to someone suffering and maybe save a life,” he adds.

After his show-stopping performance, Bryan tells Knight “you might be the biggest star we’ve ever had on ‘American Idol’.”

“That is a bold statement,” Perry adds. “And yes, I kinda agree.”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Releases Emotional Audition Tape Ahead Of Sunday’s Season 18 Premiere

Richie went on to praise Knight’s songwriting skills. “You can tell you’re onto something big.”

Watch the full performance up above.