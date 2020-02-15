‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kandi Burruss Releases Statement After Shooting At Her Restaurant

On Friday night, three people were shot inside The Old Lady Gang restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

According to CNN, a man entered the restaurant Burruss shares with husband, Todd Tucker, and shot a man inside. Two other people were also injured. All three people shot do not have life-threatening injuries.

The following day, Burruss addressed the shooting on her Instagram.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” she wrote. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.”

She added, “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

Burruss finished the post by thanking people for their support and asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact law enforcement.