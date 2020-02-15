Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Will Feature First ‘Beautiful’ On-Screen Gay Kiss, ‘Everyone Cried On Set’

Marvel is making progress when it comes to LGBTQ representation.

The upcoming “The Eternals” will feature the first on-screen kiss between two men.

Brian Tyree Henry who plays Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in a Marvel movie, will share a kiss with Haaz Sleiman, who plays his husband.

RELATED: Disney Confirms Kit Harington Is Joining ‘The Eternals’

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss,” Sleiman told NewNowNext. “Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Comic-Con Visit For ‘The Eternals’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously confirmed that the first openly gay couple in the Marvel Universe would appear in “The Eternals”.

“He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” he said.

“The Eternals” is scheduled to hit theatres on Nov. 6.