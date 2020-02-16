Queen Latifah Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Weekend Performance

Queen Latifah honoured the late Kobe Bryant at her performance Saturday night during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend at United Center in Chicago.

Ahead of the performance, reports E! News, Queen Latifah was introduced by retired NBA player Grant Hill, who paid tribute to Bryant and late NBA commissioner David Stern, who passed away in early January.

“David Stern turned the NBA into what it is today,” said Hill. “A league that uses the values of the game, like equality and respect, to bring people together.”

He added: “And like Kobe Bryant, David believed the power of our game to change lives… And while recognizing the tremendous loss we feel in our hearts, we know they would want us to keep our heads up and continue to play on. So, tonight, as we celebrate the game we all love, we’ll reflect and rise together as one NBA family. Here to perform a song with that message in mind is my friend, the great Queen Latifah.”

During her cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today”, she changed some lyrics to pay tribute the late NBA icon.

“Give love a shot,” she sang, “When you do say Kobe, 24 hours eight days a week, trophies,”

Fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation.

Queen Latifah’s All-Star performance with a tribute to Kobe. “Give Love a shot, when you do say KOBE! 24 Hours 8 Days a week, trophies”

Beautiful pic.twitter.com/b1SoVzHDco — Creights (@BigPimpin_47) February 16, 2020

Man this Queen Latifah tribute performance to Kobe Bryant tonight at the #NBAAllStar is beautiful.

❤👏 pic.twitter.com/GTp4v2X0tW — freewilly2.0 (@therealwill1723) February 16, 2020

Queen Latifah just dropped the line of the year “Give love a shot when you do say Kobe!!!” pic.twitter.com/iAgYKEAdRt — Kevin McCoy (@LyAs4prez) February 16, 2020