Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Performs With Dance Troupe V.Unbeatable For ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale

With the grand finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” taking place on Monday, the show dropped a special sneak peek of V.Unbeatable’s amazing performance.

This time out, the Indian dance troupe is joined by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, pounding the drums on an elevated riser.

As her plays, one of the dancers propels up in the air, somersaulting over the drummer as the crew delivers another of its high-energy, acrobatic routines.

For the big finish, Barker extends his arm and holds one of his drumsticks high over his head, just as a young member of the troupe somersaults over him, grabbing the drumstick mid-jump and then holding it proudly over his head as he makes his landing.

Another highlight fans can expect from the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” season finale is a special appearance by KISS: