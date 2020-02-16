Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels Show In Germany After ‘Almost Completely’ Losing Her Voice

Carly Rae Jepsen has a lot of disappointed fans in Hamburg, Germany, after the B.C.-born singer took to Twitter to announce she “lost my voice almost completely last night” and was forced to cancel her Sunday night show.

She wrote that she “would not be able to put on the proper show for you tonight,” adding, “I hope you let us come back soon and do it right for you.”

The “Call Me Maybe” singer, 34, is next scheduled to perform in the German city of Munchen on Tuesday before heading to Berlin to perform on Wednesday, which will hopefully give her voice enough time to recover.

Jepsen is currently in the midst of her Dedicated world tour in support of her fourth studio album, which kicked off in Stockholm in May 2019, and has so far taken her throughout Europe, Canada, the U.S., Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

After completing her final European date — in Oslo, Sweden, on Feb. 21 — Jepsen will take a break before returning to North America in April for a handful of West Coast dates before concluding the tour with one final show in New York City on June 6.