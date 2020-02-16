‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Zooms To The Top Of The Weekend Box Office With $57M Opening

There’s no stopping “Sonic the Hedgehog”, which dominated the weekend box office with a $57-million domestic opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Variety is reporting that the Jim Carrey-starring movie is expected to earn between $68-$70 million by the end of the four-day holiday weekend, and has already earned an additional $100 million in overseas markets — the biggest opening ever for a movie based on a video game.

“Sonic” had a troubled road to the screen, with the studio delaying the movie’s release after fan backlash to the first trailer led filmmakers to completely redesign the Sonic character. In retrospect, that decision seems like a sound one.

“The consumer always determines what is right and what is wrong. They made their voices clear, and we listened,” Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, tells Variety. “This movie exceeded [audience’s] expectations. That’s a testament to that reset and terrific performances by Jim Carrey and the entire cast.”

“Sonic” takes the top spot from last weekend’s box office champion, “Birds of Prey”, which brought in an additional $17.1 million to take the No. 2 spot, with a domestic total to date of $61.7 million.

“Fantasy Island” landed in third place with a domestic take of $12.4 million in its opening weekend, with “The Photograph” coming in at No. 4 with a $12.2 million debut weekend.

Another high-profile new film that opened this weekend did not resonate with moviegoers at all: “Downhill”, the avalanche comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus landed in 10th place with a weak $4.6 million domestic opening to capture 10th place.