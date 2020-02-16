‘AGT’ Fan Favourite Kodi Lee Performs Harry Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’ For ‘Champions’ Finale

In advance of Monday night’s season finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, the show has unveiled a look at Kodi Lee’s performance in the episode.

For his final song of the season, Lee — who won the most recent season of “America’s Got Talent” — tackles Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times”.

Lee, 23, unleashes his powerful vocals on the song, giving it a slow-burn anthem-like feel.

Viewers will find out which of the various acts who made it to the finals will be crowned the winner of the second edition of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, in which past champs of “AGT” and the various “Got Talent” shows from throughout the world return for an all-star competition.

For old time’s sake, check out Lee’s first-ever “AGT” appearance — and the performance that won him the Golden Buzzer.