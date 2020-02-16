Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Mom Diana Ross’ Reaction To Hearing Her Sing Professionally For The First Time

On Saturday, Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour rolled into American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where she was joined by special guest Tracee Ellis Ross.

During their conversation, the “black-ish” star shared a clip from her upcoming film “The High Note”, featuring her singing onscreen for the first time ever.

Ross revealed the reaction that her mother, Motown legend Diana Ross, had to hearing her daughter sing professionally for the first time.

“This was one of the most beautiful moments of my life, I think… she came out of the house, came out of the garage, got in my car, closed the windows, and I was, like, okay. Here it is, mom. Here’s me,” Ross told WInfrey.

“You can imagine, you know, we all have fears. We all have these things that we’ve hidden away that we think are not worthy of coming forward. They might not be good enough. They might be compared to somebody else. And I had to realize that it’s not the sound of my voice, it’s the honesty of my voice that is the key. I’m not supposed to sound like my mom… I’m not even supposed to be her. I can’t fill her shoes. No one can fill her shoes,” she continued.

“I got her in the car and the first note happened… she pushed my arm and she turns to me and her face was covered in tears. And she said, ‘Finally,” Ross, 47, concluded.

Winfrey, 66, shared the video with her followers on Instagram, writing, “It was such a beautiful life moment. Thank you Tracee for being naturally authentic and teaching all of us to be whatever is YOU.”