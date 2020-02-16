Amy Schumer Gives An Update On Her IVF Journey

After revealing that she was struggling with IVF last month, Amy Schumer provided her fans with an update on the process.

Schumer opened up about how everything was working.

“Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?” she wrote.

When Schumer first revealed that she was undergoing IVF and really struggling she asked her followers if they went through the same thing. Her fans pulled through with support and stories of their own process.

The comedian added, “Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. ”

She finished off her post by encouraging people to text her on the number in her bio if they are also having a hard time, “I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process.”