Tyra Banks Responds To Viral Clip Of Her Interviewing Beyoncé: ‘I Was Cray-Cray’

By Jamie Samhan.

An old clip from “The Tyra Banks Show” has been making the rounds showing an interview where Banks is interviewing Beyoncé.

The hilarious throwback shows the supermodel rhyming her questions with”Beyoncé”.

“Buy-oncé, when was the last time you bought something in a store? Seanc-é, if you could communicate with anybody who’s passed away, who would it be? Brie-yoncé, what’s your favourite type of cheese?” Banks asked.

Upon seeing the clip from 2008, Banks responded.

“I was Cray-Cray,” she tweeted. “Sorry (not sorry) @Beyonce.”

