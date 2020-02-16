Big Sean Gets Real About Rumoured Feud With Kendrick Lamar: ‘It Was Literally Nothing’

Back in 2015, people began to read between the lines of Big Sean’s music, seeing some of his lyrics as covert attacks on fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

He denied reports of a feud at the time, and addressed the issue during an appearance on Joe Budden’s YouTube series “Pull Up”.

“One of the people that, especially after Nipsey [Hussle] died was important for me to connect with was Kendrick. Me and Kendrick got a history… a relationship as peers. When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up [on],” he explained, insisting he wasn’t referring to Lamar in his raps.

“I remember going online and seeing like, ‘Oh, is he talking about Kendrick?’ ‘Cause I’m talking about people who rap fast… I wasn’t beefing with nobody. I’m just rapping… It wasn’t like a specific person or else I would’ve said his name,” he continued.

“Every verse I do, people be like, ‘Oh is this a response? Is this a response?’ And I’m like, ‘Damn I can’t even show no aggression, people think it’s a damn response.’ It got to a point where somehow it was just a weird tension between me and him even though it was already said it wasn’t no beef. People made it that way,” he added.

“Fast forward, I let this s**t go. He let that s**t go — he never talked about it. And I never talked about it and I should’ve said something, bro. I should’ve just came out and been like, ‘Naw, that ain’t it’… but I didn’t.”

He finally rectified that when he was doing a show for J. Cole’s music festival. “I’m sitting next to Punch from TDE. He like, ‘Bro, wassup — you ever holler at Kendrick?’ I damn near [had] put it on the back burner in my brain. I’m like, ‘Damn, no I never did.’ And he’s like, ‘Man, you should definitely holler at him.’ Got his number and we communicated. The respect is mutual. It was literally nothing.”