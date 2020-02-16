Queen Recreates 1985 Live Aid Performance For Fire Fight Australia

Sydney, Australia played host to the Fire Fight Australia concert on Sunday where a number of performers came out to help raise funds to help those affected by the bushfires.
One of those acts was Queen who recreated their 1985 Live Aid concert at London’s Wembley Stadium complete with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor and new frontman Adam Lambert standing in Freddie Mercury’s spot.
They even played a clip of Mercury showing off his impressive vocals to which the audience sang along.
The 10-hour show helped raise over $6.5 million.
Others who performed included Alice Cooper, Pete Murray, Guy Sebastian, 5 Seconds of Summer, K.D Lang, with John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John closing out the night.
Michael Bublé also put on a special performance from Melbourne.