Robert Pattinson Smells ‘Like A Crayon’ And Describes The Scent Of Being ‘In Love With Someone’ As ‘Incredible’

As the face of Dior Homme, one would assume that Robert Pattinson would smell exactly like that.

However, when the upcoming “The Batman” star sat down with Allure, he revealed that his scent is far from that.

“Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon,” he said.

The interviewer then asked, “Like you’re made of wax?”

“Yes!” he replied. “Like I’m embalmed.”

Pattinson did comment on the Dior Fragrance.

“I hardly ever wear fragrances. If I wear a fragrance, I find it quite overbearing. But this one, for some reason, you don’t really notice you’re wearing it. I can never really describe it. People are like, ‘Is it woody smelling?’ But I don’t really know what wood smells like. It definitely makes me feel more awake. There’s something fresh about it,” he added.

More on scents, the actor shared what his favourite and least favourite smells are.

“The worst smell… um. I don’t really mind grimy stuff. I love the smell of things people really hate, but burning hair is revolting.” But his favourite is the smell of “love.”

“Definitely the scent of when you’re in love with someone, and the smell is incredible. It brings out an animal side of being human.”