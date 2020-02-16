Jennifer Hudson And Common Perform Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

During Sunday’s NBA All-Star game, fans and players took a moment to remember Kobe Bryant.

The game in Chicago took an emotional turn as Jennifer Hudson performed an a capella version of “For All We Know” as pictures of Bryant played on the screen behind her.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Remembers Her ‘Forever Valentine’ Kobe Bryant

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Partway through the performance, she was accompanied by a piano and cello.

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson introduced Hudson who told the crowd he wanted everyone to “come together” to remember Bryant and former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died on New Year’s Day.

RELATED: Queen Latifah Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Weekend As They Rename The MVP Award In His Honour

“We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Johnson said. “He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.”

Common also performed a tribute to Chicago and Bryant which was mostly a spoken word show.

Common delivers a powerful tribute to the city of Chicago and Kobe Bryant ✊ pic.twitter.com/RBSB6poeqO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Both Kobe and Gianna have been laid to rest but a public memorial will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.