Melissa McCarthy Recalls The Time Her Mom Mistook A Skunk For One Of Their 30 Adopted Cats

Melissa McCarthy is stopping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she is hilariously recalling stories about how her parents used to rescue cats.

McCarthy recalled how at one point her mom and dad had over 30 cats living in the barn and how they would call them all for dinner. And while her mom had the best intentions, one of those cats turned out to be a skunk.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy And Allison Janney Get Cut From ‘Star Wars’, ‘Cats’ & More In ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

“We would go out on the back porch and this only sounds crazy now….you would go ‘here ki-ki-ki-ki-ki-kittttyyyy’ and you would do that like four times,” McCarthy said.

The actress continued to talk about how her mom would go around and pet each the cats in the circle while they were eating and give them names.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Plays Epic Prank On Unsuspecting Dry Cleaner Employees In Hilarious ‘Ellen’ Skit

“Then one night she stood up and went ‘oh, that one’s a skunk,'” she added while her mom who was in the audience laughed.

Things then got down to business when McCarthy and DeGeneres played “Little Big Sling Shots” where the two aimed balls at and around Average Andy.

McCarthy’s episode will air on Feb. 17.