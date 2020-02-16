‘American Idol’ Contestant Doug Kiker Wows Judges With His Raw Talent

The newest season of “American Idol” premiered on Sunday night and was full of happy surprises.

One of those being Doug Kiker, 27, from Mobile, Alabama.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan asked Kiker for his backstory.

“I’m a garbage man. I work on the back of a garbage truck,” he told the judges. They questioned his singing experience to which he honestly answered, “I don’t have any, I sing on the back of a garbage truck.”

He eventually admitted that he is performing because he wants to show his 2-year-old daughter “if you put your mind to it, there’s nothing you can’t do.”

Kiker was obviously very nervous and kept telling the judges “I’m sorry, you’re really pretty,” before they got host Ryan Seacrest to take Kiker for a bit of a warm-up.

After performing Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” Perry asked him to show “his range” but he wasn’t sure what that was. Byran jumped in and sat down at the piano where he guided Kiker to which his talent really started to shine.

“You just stay who you are and you’re gonna go so far,” Perry praised him. “And you’re gonna take your daughter with you to all the highest heights.”

“I want us all to let you know you’re a hell of a man,” Richie added.

In the end, all three judges agreed that Kiker deserved a ticket to Hollywood.