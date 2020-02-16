Amie Harwick, Famed Therapist And Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee, Has Been Murdered

Dr. Amie Harwick, a popular Hollywood family therapist and ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, was murdered early Saturday morning.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a ‘woman screaming’ in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills,” a statement from the LAPD read.

According to Deadline, Harwick’s roommate escaped their apartment by jumping over a wall and then going to their neighbours to call the police to inform them that a ex-boyfriend was attacking Harwick, 38.

RELATED: Toronto Blue Jays Legend Tony Fernandez Dead At 57

When police arrived they found Harwick’s body on the ground after falling from a third-story balcony. Her injuries were consistent with a fall. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

TMZ reports that police also have said that there is evidence of forced entry and struggle inside the apartment.

On Saturday afternoon, Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and booked on murder charges.

RELATED: Nick Gordon Died Of Heroin Overdose, Autopsy Reveals

Harwick and Pursehouse had recently dated but after splitting, she filed a restraining order. It expired two weeks ago and reportedly the two have seen each other since then.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Harwick started dating Carey in 2017 and the two were engaged in 2018. However, less than a year later they called things off.