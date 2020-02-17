Royal Family Website Accidentally Sends Visitors To Chinese Porn Site

Some visitors to the royal family website got a lot more than they bargained for.

According to The Sun, the official website Royal.uk, which features news and information about the British royals, accidentally sent some visitors to a Chinese-based pornography website.

The link was featured in the charities section of the royals’ site, and was meant to send people to the Welsh charity Dolen Cymru, which works to create positive change in the African country of Lesotho, as well as in Wales.

Prince Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007.

But when visitors clicked on the link, they were instead taken to a page featuring graphic images and more.

The Sun has since informed Buckingham Palace and the charity of the error.