KJ Apa Gets A Scare From ‘Archie’ On ‘Ellen’

KJ Apa is the latest celeb to get a scare from Ellen DeGeneres during Monday’s show.

DeGeneres makes Apa jump out of his seat as a staff member dressed as his “Riverdale” character Archie appears out of the box next to him.

See his hilarious reaction in the clip below.

DeGeneres also shows a nude birthday video Apa sent her, with the actor explaining how it came about.

The star then shares why he prefers New Zealand to Australia, admitting he gets mistaken for being Australian at least once a day.

DeGeneres also shows the audience a bunch of topless photos to celebrate his first time on the show.

He surprises a bunch of lucky fans backstage, as well.