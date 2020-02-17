Watch: Dr. Dre’s Powerful Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant got a unique tribute from one of the biggest names in hip-hop.

During the NBA All-Star Game one Sunday night, TNT brought in rapper and producer Dr. Dre to create a video tribute to the late basketball legend.

Rather than an emotional, elegiac tone, Dre’s video features a bumping hip-hop score matched with energetic images of Bryant playing during his dominant run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also featured is footage of the player with his family, including daughter Gianna, who died with him in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people.

Following Dre’s video, Bryant received a live tribute at the game from NBA great Magic Johnson, as well as emotional performances from Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah and Common.

On Twitter, NBA fans were in awe of Dre’s tribute to Bryant.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Dr. Dre dropped an epic tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/rpgQrTjJRo — Florence J. Tipton (@FlorenceJBeauc) February 17, 2020

This was amazing. Incredible. Well put together. https://t.co/gIRZtVaDzT — TheMichaelLyn (@TheMichaelLyn) February 17, 2020

Well done Dre…..well done https://t.co/PA7i1zV5dy — Rick Aragon (@rick__aragon) February 17, 2020

This dude Dre is a GENIUS bro https://t.co/4fYH28Jr0Q — 🖤🏁 (@danativeblood) February 17, 2020