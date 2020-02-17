k.d. lang Performs Powerful Rendition Of ‘Hallelujah’ At Concert For Fire Relief In Australia

Australians facing the devastation of wildfires had their spirits lifted a little by k.d. lang over the weekend.

The Canadian singer flew to the country to perform at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in Sydney on Sunday.

The over 75,000 attendees were brought to silence and tears by lang’s rendition of the classic “Hallelujah”, by fellow Canadian Leonard Cohen.

Organizers announced that the concert, which also featured performances from Queen + Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper, raised $8.8 million in ticket sales and donations for fire relief.