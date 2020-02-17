Finneas Reveals He And Billie Eilish Were Given The First 20 Pages Of ‘James Bond’ Script Before Writing The Theme Tune

Billie Eilish’s older brother, Finneas O’Connell, opens up about writing the “James Bond” track “No Time to Die” in a new interview with GQ Hype.

The 22-year-old, who has won five Grammys, tells the mag of landing the “Bond” gig: “We wrote ‘No Time to Die’ on a tour bus. Specifically, in the bunks of our tour bus.”

The musician admits they were given the first 20 pages of the script before writing the song.

“I guess that’s up to the point when the song comes in during the movie, right? That’s how all the ‘Bond’ films open up. So we were able to read the first 20 pages, which was obviously incredible,” Finneas shares. “It gave us such a good steer and such insight into where the song would fall, and the tone.

“It makes it easier than having to write the whole song based on the entire movie; or in fact none of the movie. So Billie and I wrote the song, recorded the demo, sent it to them and then we finished it in London with Hans Zimmer doing the orchestral arrangements and also Johnny Marr from The Smiths. I mean, ‘James Bond’? Hans Zimmer? Johnny Marr? Mind blowing.”

Finneas adds of how it came about, “Well, it’s not like Barbara [Broccoli] calls you up and you are asked to write a ‘James Bond’ song. You write the song, and then they tell you whether it’s going to work.

“It’s not yours until it’s approved for the movie, in some ways. I get it; and it adds to a certain amount of, let’s say, excitement. And pressure. I would be the same: I would never, as a director, say to an artist that they can write whatever they like for my $100 million movie. It’s more, ‘Well if you write the perfect song, it’s yours.’ Luckily, she liked our ideas.”

See the full interview available online now via GQ HYPE.