Clive Owen Makes A Cameo For The Ages On 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

By Corey Atad.

HBO
HBO

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans are beside themselves with love for the latest celeb to guest star on the long-running series.

On Sunday’s episode, titled “Insufficient Praise”, actor Clive Owen appears, playing a heightened version of himself performing a one-man show.

The show leaves star Larry David impressed, moreso than the rest of the audience. When he later leaves Owen a voicemail, the actor feels it is insufficient praise, sending him into a personal crisis.

The episode also featured guest performances by Isla Fisher and Vince Vaughn.

On Twitter, fans of the show had more than sufficient praise for Owen’s comic turn on “Curb”.

