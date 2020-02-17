Clive Owen Makes A Cameo For The Ages On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans are beside themselves with love for the latest celeb to guest star on the long-running series.

On Sunday’s episode, titled “Insufficient Praise”, actor Clive Owen appears, playing a heightened version of himself performing a one-man show.

The show leaves star Larry David impressed, moreso than the rest of the audience. When he later leaves Owen a voicemail, the actor feels it is insufficient praise, sending him into a personal crisis.

The episode also featured guest performances by Isla Fisher and Vince Vaughn.

On Twitter, fans of the show had more than sufficient praise for Owen’s comic turn on “Curb”.

This episode is probably one of the greatest ones in the history of #CurbYourEnthusiasm. Clive Owen and Isla Fisher absolutely own it. The Sex Doll gag is absolutely brilliant and perfectly executed. — Jack (@JackCox) February 17, 2020

I’m not saying Clive Owen is the BEST actor. I’m saying he’s the ONLY actor who is good. 😍#CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/cYELYAKFGs — The Classy Alcoholic (@brownanddrunk) February 17, 2020

It will never cease to amaze me how Curb can get guys like Clive Owen on there and make it work — Stevie Ray Baughan (@NotNickBaughan) February 17, 2020

Clive Owen insufficient praise 😂🤣 — Bradley DiBella (@TheDonDaddy1) February 17, 2020

We don’t give Clive Owen the credit he deserves. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 17, 2020

Nobody's weeping at Clive Owen's shows anymore#CurbYourEnthusiasm — 🍦 𝘐𝘤𝘦 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘋𝘢𝘯 🍦 (@TheGiftOfMayhem) February 17, 2020