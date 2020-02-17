NBA Fans Roast Chaka Khan’s National Anthem Performance At The All-Star Game

By Corey Atad.

Chaka Khan performed the American national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but things didn’t go well.

The 66-year-old’s rendition of the anthem featured plenty of frills and a sultry style that had viewers at home scratching their heads.

The Roots’ Questlove tweeted that his phone was blowing up with mentions of a weird “Star Spangled” performance, and was shocked to learn Khan was the singer.

Others on Twitter roasted the singer for her performance.

Some defended Khan, though, including NBA legend Magic Johnson.

