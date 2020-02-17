NBA Fans Roast Chaka Khan’s National Anthem Performance At The All-Star Game

Chaka Khan performed the American national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but things didn’t go well.

The 66-year-old’s rendition of the anthem featured plenty of frills and a sultry style that had viewers at home scratching their heads.

The Roots’ Questlove tweeted that his phone was blowing up with mentions of a weird “Star Spangled” performance, and was shocked to learn Khan was the singer.

I’m not watching the all star game but my phone is ringing off the hook. My guess is someone did a weird Star Spangled? — RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 17, 2020

Nnnnnnoooooooo — RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 17, 2020

Others on Twitter roasted the singer for her performance.

I love Chaka Khan and she is truly “I’m Every Woman” but it sounded like all of those women were trying to come out during that vocal performance pic.twitter.com/EYT0XbjB9Q — Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) February 17, 2020

I LOVE Chaka Khan and her voice is still strong but that rendition of the National Anthem was ALL OVAH THA PLAYCE!!! #NBAAllStar #chakakhan — Relay This Love (@tweeterbug4747) February 17, 2020

Some defended Khan, though, including NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Cookie and I are enjoying an incredible start to the NBA All Star Game 2020! Great seeing all of the NBA players, Chance the Rapper, Common, and rapper Quavo. Chaka Khan’s star spangled banner rendition was amazing! pic.twitter.com/qBG1sqj3JE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 17, 2020

#AllStar2020 Everybody, Chaka Khan is a soulful singer and she did the Star Spangled Banner, her way, tonight. There’s no perfect way to sing it. There’s other people in this world who have different voices. Don’t be judging how people should sing and act. Leave Chaka be, now! — Chris❤️❤️Rad❤️❤️Finch 7 (@RadFinch) February 17, 2020