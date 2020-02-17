Kanye West Fails To Join Chance The Rapper Onstage At NBA All-Star Halftime Show And Fans Aren’t Happy About It

Fans were left disappointed Sunday after Kanye West failed to perform at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Chicago despite rumours.
West was at the game, sitting courtside with Kim Kardashian and J. Cole.
However, despite Chance The Rapper belting out his and West’s 2016 hit “Ultralight Beam”, West stayed sitting down.
DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Quavo also made appearances during the halftime show, with Wayne performing alongside Chance on “No Problem” and Khaled and Quavo coming out for “I’m The One”.
It was rumoured Justin Bieber would also perform the latter with the trio, after photos of microphones with his and West’s name on did the rounds online.
Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful performance as well, with the game celebrating the legacy of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month.
See some of the online reaction to West failing to perform below.