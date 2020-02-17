Kanye West Fails To Join Chance The Rapper Onstage At NBA All-Star Halftime Show And Fans Aren’t Happy About It

Fans were left disappointed Sunday after Kanye West failed to perform at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Chicago despite rumours.

West was at the game, sitting courtside with Kim Kardashian and J. Cole.

However, despite Chance The Rapper belting out his and West’s 2016 hit “Ultralight Beam”, West stayed sitting down.

DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Quavo also made appearances during the halftime show, with Wayne performing alongside Chance on “No Problem” and Khaled and Quavo coming out for “I’m The One”.

It was rumoured Justin Bieber would also perform the latter with the trio, after photos of microphones with his and West’s name on did the rounds online.

Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful performance as well, with the game celebrating the legacy of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

See some of the online reaction to West failing to perform below.

They really performed Ultralightbeam at the all-star game without Kanye West. I am disgusted pic.twitter.com/IwNGIrSbLL — Did Jesus Is King Part II Drop Today? (@DidJesusDrop) February 17, 2020

Kanye please come on the stage man pic.twitter.com/SM1XUArSZb — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) February 17, 2020

I'm a HUGE @chancetherapper FAN. I'm assuming @justinbieber and @kanyewest were invited TO BE ON STAGE (@kanyewest IS FROM THE CHI / IS IN THE HOUSE @justinbieber is launching an ALBUM/TOUR) AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE THEY DID NOT PERFORM! WTF! #NBAAllStar2020 #nba#NBAAllStarGame — Shane Kelly (@TheShaneKelly) February 17, 2020

It’s an entire day later and I can’t believe that in Chicago, with Kanye West and his choir in the city, literally sitting court side, the NBA had Chance the Rapper and DJ Khaled perform. — Prime Durant (@PrimeKDurant) February 17, 2020

Chance the Rapper doing Ultralight Beams at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago with Kanye West in the building but inexplicably not on stage is a good reminder of why we miss the old Kanye — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 17, 2020