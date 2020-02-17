‘AGT’ Winner Shin Lim Brings The Magic To The ‘Champions’ Season 2 Finale

Shin Lim is back with more incredible magic.

On Monday night’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” finale, the Canadian-American illusionist returns to the show with a dramatic magic show.

Lim is joined by Colin Cloud to form “The Avengers of Magic”, performing incredible card tricks and more.

At one point, Cloud brings judge Alesha Dixon onstage to hypnotize her.

Lim has won season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” and season 1 of “The Champions” in 2019.