Lizzo Slams Body-Shaming Man: ‘We Don’t Talk About Your D**k Sizes, Do We?’

Lizzo doesn’t want to hear any negative comments about her body from men.

The “Juice” singer recently appeared on Brazil’s TV Folha for an interview, and took on body-shaming men, the Daily Mail reported.

RELATED: Harry Styles Joins Lizzo On Stage For Epic ‘Juice’ Performance

Referring to men who body-shame her, Lizzo said, “What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don’t talk about your d**k sizes, do we?

“I don’t think I’m any different than any of the other great women who’ve come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual…you know what I mean? Just to exist.”

RELATED: Lizzo Talks About How Quickly Priorities Can Change During Her Grammys Acceptance Speech

Lizzo also spoke about the female trailblazers in the industry.

“Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I’m able to do what I do because of those great women.”