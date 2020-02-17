‘The Voice’ Judges Join Nick Jonas For Performance Of ‘Jealous’

Nick Jonas is getting the spotlight on “The Voice” this season.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Says Hubby Nick Jonas’ Scent Was The ‘First Thing I Noticed’

The singer is joining the show for the upcoming 18th season, and in a preview clip, he takes the stage to perform his 2014 solo hit “Jealous”.

But rather than do it alone, Jonas is joined onstage by fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, bringing the audience to their feet.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Talks #SpinachGate, Kevin Admits To Checking Joe’s Teeth But Not Nick’s Before Grammys Performance

Jonas is taking over the spinning chair vacated by Gwen Stefani this season. He previously appeared as a mentor for Christina Aguilera’s team in season 8.

Season 18 of “The Voice” premieres Monday, Feb. 24.