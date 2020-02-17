Kelly Clarkson Performs Stunning Cover Of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another stunning “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” on her much-loved talk show, showing off her killer vocals once again.

As per usual, Clarkson dressed to impress for the latest instalment of her show, donning a colourful striped dress, which she teamed with a bright red waist belt.

Clarkson’s latest performance comes after she sang Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” hit “Hopelessly Devoted to You”.

Taking the song’s 1950s setting to heart, the studio of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was transformed into a roller rink, with a roller-skating couple executing a choreographed dance in the background.

The popular “Kellyoke” segment of Clarkson’s show has had her covering everything from “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”.

The musician has also sang Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and No Doubt’s “Hella Good”, among many others.