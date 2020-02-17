Tupac Hologram In Supreme Ad Gets Mixed Response From Fans

The latest Supreme ad brings an icon back from the dead, and some people aren’t feeling it.

Over the weekend, the fashion brand debuted a new ad on Instagram featuring a hologram of late rapper Tupac, performing while wearing Supreme underwear.

The hologram is the same one that debuted at Coachella in 2012 during the set featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Though some were impressed by Supreme’s ad, others were put off by the use of the hologram.

“Man wtf was that,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “This was strange and eerie.”

Another commenter added, “This is wrong, using the death of a person to advertise your latest product.”

Supreme’s new Spring/Summer collection features a number of items with Tupac’s hologram, including T-shirts and a skate deck.