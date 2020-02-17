Katy Perry Storms Off ‘American Idol’ Set After Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie Refuse To Put Canadian Singer Through

Katy Perry got very emotional about one “American Idol” contestant Sunday.

The singer took apart the set and stormed off after Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan refused to put Canadian hopeful Saveria through to the next round.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Previews Their ‘Biggest Star’ Yet, British Born Louis Knight

Saveria, from London, Ontario, belted out an original song, “Tell Me This Is Real”.

Richie complained he drifted off a little during the performance, insisting: “Your job is to keep me engaged.”

Perry added, as Bryan echoed Richie’s thoughts: “I don’t know if you’re the next American Idol, but you deserve a ticket to Hollywood.”

She then called her fellow judges “crazy,” throwing their cups on the floor.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Doug Kiker Wows Judges With His Raw Talent

This isn’t the first time Saveria has appeared on TV, with her winning her week on CTV’s “The Launch” last February.