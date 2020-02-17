The Dixie Chicks Tease Video For Upcoming Single ‘Gaslighter’

The Dixie Chicks. Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

The Dixie Chicks’ return is almost here.

On Sunday, the country trio shared a series of photos to their Instagram account, teasing the video shoot for their upcoming single “Gaslighter”.

The photos feature the Dixie Chicks sipping wine through a straw, while a third photo posted by Natalie Maines shows a dancer being filmed for the video.

Last year, the band announced their first album since 2006’s Take the Long Way will be released in 2020.

In the years since the last album, the Dixie Chicks have made a splash performing Beyoncé’s song “Daddy Lessons”, and appeared on Taylor Swift’s song “Soon You’ll Get Better” from her album Lover.