Patrick Dempsey Returns To Television In First Look At ‘Devils’

Patrick Dempsey fights to prove he’s not the enemy in the new trailer for “Devils”.

The drama marks Dempsey’s return to primetime television, assuming the role of Dominic Morgan in the upcoming show, based on the bestselling novel by Guido Maria Brera, which takes places during the 2008 financial crisis.

According to IMDb, in “Devils”, “a worldwide financial conspiracy is discovered by a group of traders of a large investment bank.”

During a recent interview with Deadline, Dempsey says he’s had his eye on the story for some time.

“It has a different perspective on the financial world to the one that we’re used to, usually from the American perspective. I love being in Europe and you want to do something different, you want to challenge yourself. You go from the guy everybody loves to the guy you’re not sure about.”

Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Laia Costa, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen also star.

“Devils” debuts on Sky Atlantic Italia this April but will be distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.