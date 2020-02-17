Luke Bryan Asks ‘American Idol’ Contestant To Open For His Show After Judges Are Blown Away By Audition

Dibesh Pokharel, who goes by the stage name Arthur Gunn, sailed through to the next round on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

Gunn, who was born in Nepal, first performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country”.

“Just give me another song, just to get a little more of an idea of what you do,” Lionel Richie then said, with Katy Perry, who said he was “di besh”, telling him to keep his eyes open while performing.

He then sang an incredible cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” with Luke Bryan high-fiving Richie behind the judges’ desk.

Bryan even said after the performance: “You want to open for me in Detroit, Michigan, in two weeks? We’re just trying to set you up for global overtaking. What a unique artist you are.”

“You are the story that we need to tell,” Richie added, before going up to greet the singer.

See more in the clip above.